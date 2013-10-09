Phone a friend, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is making its way to XBLA, PSN and Steam in North America next week.

The game is based on the TV show and sees players take the seat for a chance to win a virtual one million dollars. All the old favourites are there such as Fastest Finger round, Phone-A-Friend, Ask The Audience and 50:50. Players can play the game solo or with up to three additional players. The game launches October 15th for PC, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 for $9.99. There will also be themed question packs which contain over 500 additional questions and will cost $2.99.

Find out more at http://www.millionairetv.com.