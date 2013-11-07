Time for a quick round up of all the PC game bundles that are currently running.

Humble Weekly Bundle Daedalic Entertainment

$1 minimum gets you:

  • Edna and Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes (Steam)
  • A New Beginning – Final Cut (Steam)
  • The Whispered World (Steam)
  • The Chronicles of Shakespeare: Romeo & Juliet
  • The Chronicles of Shakespeare: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

$6 or more gets you

  • Deponia (Steam)
  • Journey of a Roach (Steam)
  • The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav (Steam)

Groupees  Be Mine X bundle

$1 minimum gets you:

  • Electronic Super Joy + OST Part 1 and 2 (Steam)
  • Shelter + The Childrens Story Book (Steam)
  • Last Knight (Desura, DRM Free)

$5 minimum gets you:

  • Call of Juarez (Steam)
  • Face Noir (Steam)
  • Legends of Dawn (Steam)
  • Finding Teddy (Desura, DRM Free)
  • Bonus game announced in 2nd week

There are also nine bonus unlocks which are unlocked as more bundles are sold. These are available to both tiers.

Indie Gala DiRT Bundle

$1 minimum gets you:

  • The 39 Steps (Steam)
  • Lucius (Steam)
  • Star Wolves 3: Civil War (Steam)

Beating the average gets you: (price frozen at $4.49 for the first 8 hours)

  • Alien Spidy (Steam)
  • Dollar Dash (Steam)
  • Colin McRae DiRT 2 (Steam)
  • Bang Bang Racing (Steam)
  • Hard Reset Extended Edition (Steam)

Indie Royale – The Debut 6 Bundle 

Current minimum of £1.86 gets you

  • FootLOL: Epic Fail League – (DRM free – PC, Mac. Desura – PC, Mac Greenlight Inclludes bonus materials.)
  • Reversion – The Meeting (DRM free – PC. Desura – PC Greenlight Includes bonus materials.)
  • Subject 9 – (DRM free – PC, Mac. Desura – PC. Greenlight)
  • Dualsus (DRM free- PC, mac, Linux. Desura – PC, Linux .Greenlight)
  • ARKADIANAX – (DRM free – PC. Desura – PC. Greenlight)
  • Champions Of Chaos 2 – (DRM free – PC. Desura – PC. Greenlight)
  • Rhythm Destruction – (DRM Free – PC. Desura – PC. Greenlight)