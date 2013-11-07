Time for a quick round up of all the PC game bundles that are currently running.

Humble Weekly Bundle Daedalic Entertainment

$1 minimum gets you:

Edna and Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes (Steam)

A New Beginning – Final Cut (Steam)

The Whispered World (Steam)

The Chronicles of Shakespeare: Romeo & Juliet

The Chronicles of Shakespeare: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

$6 or more gets you

Deponia (Steam)

Journey of a Roach (Steam)

The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav (Steam)

Groupees Be Mine X bundle

$1 minimum gets you:

Electronic Super Joy + OST Part 1 and 2 (Steam)

Shelter + The Childrens Story Book (Steam)

Last Knight (Desura, DRM Free)

$5 minimum gets you:

Call of Juarez (Steam)

Face Noir (Steam)

Legends of Dawn (Steam)

Finding Teddy (Desura, DRM Free)

Bonus game announced in 2nd week

There are also nine bonus unlocks which are unlocked as more bundles are sold. These are available to both tiers.

Indie Gala DiRT Bundle

$1 minimum gets you:

The 39 Steps (Steam)

Lucius (Steam)

Star Wolves 3: Civil War (Steam)

Beating the average gets you: (price frozen at $4.49 for the first 8 hours)

Alien Spidy (Steam)

Dollar Dash (Steam)

Colin McRae DiRT 2 (Steam)

Bang Bang Racing (Steam)

Hard Reset Extended Edition (Steam)

Indie Royale – The Debut 6 Bundle

Current minimum of £1.86 gets you