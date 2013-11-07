Bundle Round Up
Time for a quick round up of all the PC game bundles that are currently running.
Humble Weekly Bundle Daedalic Entertainment
$1 minimum gets you:
- Edna and Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes (Steam)
- A New Beginning – Final Cut (Steam)
- The Whispered World (Steam)
- The Chronicles of Shakespeare: Romeo & Juliet
- The Chronicles of Shakespeare: A Midsummer Night’s Dream
$6 or more gets you
- Deponia (Steam)
- Journey of a Roach (Steam)
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav (Steam)
$1 minimum gets you:
- Electronic Super Joy + OST Part 1 and 2 (Steam)
- Shelter + The Childrens Story Book (Steam)
- Last Knight (Desura, DRM Free)
$5 minimum gets you:
- Call of Juarez (Steam)
- Face Noir (Steam)
- Legends of Dawn (Steam)
- Finding Teddy (Desura, DRM Free)
- Bonus game announced in 2nd week
There are also nine bonus unlocks which are unlocked as more bundles are sold. These are available to both tiers.
$1 minimum gets you:
- The 39 Steps (Steam)
- Lucius (Steam)
- Star Wolves 3: Civil War (Steam)
Beating the average gets you: (price frozen at $4.49 for the first 8 hours)
- Alien Spidy (Steam)
- Dollar Dash (Steam)
- Colin McRae DiRT 2 (Steam)
- Bang Bang Racing (Steam)
- Hard Reset Extended Edition (Steam)
Indie Royale – The Debut 6 Bundle
Current minimum of £1.86 gets you
- FootLOL: Epic Fail League – (DRM free – PC, Mac. Desura – PC, Mac Greenlight Inclludes bonus materials.)
- Reversion – The Meeting (DRM free – PC. Desura – PC Greenlight Includes bonus materials.)
- Subject 9 – (DRM free – PC, Mac. Desura – PC. Greenlight)
- Dualsus (DRM free- PC, mac, Linux. Desura – PC, Linux .Greenlight)
- ARKADIANAX – (DRM free – PC. Desura – PC. Greenlight)
- Champions Of Chaos 2 – (DRM free – PC. Desura – PC. Greenlight)
- Rhythm Destruction – (DRM Free – PC. Desura – PC. Greenlight)
