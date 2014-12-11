Bingo can be traced back to an Italian game c.1530 called “Il Giuoco del Lotto d’Italia”. Over the hundreds of years the game had grown throughout Europe for example in France; with playing cards, tokens and reading out the numbers had been added to the game. In Germany, the game was widely used for educational purposes to teach children. Since these early origins, the game has grown in popularity and you can find the game everywhere including bingo online at sites such as NewBingoSites.net.

Bingo, as we know it today, originated in the carnivals of the United States by Hugh J. Ward around the early 1920′s. He later copyrighted the word ‘Bingo’ and wrote a book defining the rules. The word Bingo has various theories on the origin of the name, many can be found here. One theory is said that one of the players called ‘Bingo’ instead of Beano. Another theory is that the word Bingo was used in Great Britain since the 1770′s and was inspired from this.

Bingo has become a worldwide game and particularly online it is very popular. These games can offer higher prizes than local games. Young or old, the game can be played by all, with the very easy game rules that can be both enjoyable and competitive. I remember my first time playing the game on vacation with my parents when I was a child. You can’t help but laugh at some of the nicknames which are given to the numbers, such as ‘Two little ducks’ for 22. While I myself did not win, my parents won and treated me to an ice cream afterwards.

Some years have passed since my first time playing the game but it still remains a vacation favourite when all the family are around. Everyone can participate together and not worry about there being too few or too many people. We take turns in being the announcer and create alternative calling names for a bit of fun. It is great fun and no vacation would be without it.