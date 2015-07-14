The 2D side scrolling beat ’em up Onikira: Demon Killer leaves Early Access and launches on Steam on July 30th.

Developed by Irish-based Digital Furnace Games, Onikira: Demon Killer is a 2D side-scrolling, beat’em-up set in a fantasy feudal Japan. Players assume role of Yamazaki Jiro, a lone samurai battling to prevent the forces of the Japanese underworld, Yomi, from taking over the world of the living.

Onikira: Demon Killer blends together complex deep fighting mechanics of traditional 3D beat-em’ups and merges them with classic 2D platformer mechanics. Some will prefer to go toe-to toe with heavy weapons and mash some buttons while other players will prefer a ranged game, avoiding heavy melee encounters and the game’s expressive fighting system enables each player to engage in the way that suits them best.

Onikira: Demon Killer will boast seven challenging areas and players will be able to express themselves with over 40 uber-cool moves and using four devastating weapons. Each level is littered with foul demons that players must dispatch back to the underworld. Players must also face two mini-bosses and two epic mega bosses.

You can buy the game now on Steam Early Access or wait for the launch on July 30th.