The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is not just like any game. has successfully gained its title as one of the most amazing game ever created. With so much amazing things to do and explore, you can easily stuck on something you may regret in the future.

Avoiding the regret

Rather than falling into this ‘everlasting’ regret, perhaps it’s better if you know some things you should never do in Skyrim.

Spread your skills on everything

Everyone wants to be perfect at everything, even in a game. However, if you want to make it through, you must create your priority. You should find out which skills you need the most or currently to deal with a certain challenge. Focus on that skills and other can follow.

Steal from animal

I know how it sounds. Nobody would expect to see something like this to appear in a guide article. However, that's why I should warn you. Perhaps because it sounds too absurd, some players can think they can steal not only from people, but also animals. Well, in this game, you got special animals. They are as aware to thieves as people. In other words, if you want to steal anything, make sure there is no people or animal or both of them around. If not, even a chicken can alert the local authorities about your action.

Kill essential NPCs

There are several reasons for this. The most important one? It’s usually useless. Unless you have a special mod that disables them, attacking NPC will do nothing good for you. While you will run out of energy and probably health, their healthy bar will quickly regenerate. That’s why to save your time, it is usually recommended to save your progress before trying to kill one of them. In case they don’t die, you can still load the data and do something else.

Please remember that in this game, some of the Essential NPCs may turn out losing their essential status. To make it done, players are usually required to complete certain quests, which undoubtedly involve them.

Pick up anything you like

Well, let’s honest. Picking objects is sometimes tempting, especial if the objects you need are on the ground. The bad news is, you can’t do anything you like, even picking objects. This is because you only have limited space on your storage. At the same time, the game also applies limit to your stamina. The more you carry, the sooner you will feel tired. Here is my little advice then. Only pick those you need the most. Keep some extra space for something special, something you won’t find frequently in the game. You should also be careful with the weight and cost ratio. Sometimes, it’s better to keep little useful objects, like gems, instead of keeping large nearly-useless objects, like steel armor.