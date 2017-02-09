Sometimes the biggest selling video games make the transition to Slot Machine format in order to entice fans of the original game to a new version of gameplay. Online slots games and their Free Spins offers are very common place nowadays, and with the addition of your favourite video game characters now appearing on slot reels, the industry has opened itself up to an entirely new demographic.

A prime example of a successful transition is the beautiful Metal Gear Solid series in which the third game ‘Snake Eater’ has recently made the move to slots format as a Pachinko Slot Machine in Japan.

The Developers of the hugely successful Metal Gear Solid Franchise, Konami, have created a Pachinko slot machine of epic proportions with real time story plot graphics of the game enhancing the players experience and making it feel as if you are playing more a video game than an actual slot machine.

Although the slot game is a graphic delight, many fans of the original series were disappointed Konami took this route with a mega-selling video game.



Everyone’s favourite Blue Hedgehog is also available to play as a slot machine, first released as a slot machine game in 1997, Sonic the Hedgehog was produced by JPM International and took the opening music from Sonic 1 and Sonic 2 and original graphics from the game to create the machine.

The game was created as an ‘Amusement with Prizes’ slot machine and was a hit in Europe, the game offers the chance to bet, spin, collect and bet various amounts on the wheel.

The value of money in terms of frequency of wins was also unprecedented when it was first released and was one of the first big name computer games to make a successful transition to Slot machine.

Tomb Raider has been one of the most successful franchises to enter multiple markets. Starting out as a video game released in 1996 across the Sega Saturn and Playstation the original game went on to sell 7.5 million copies worldwide.

A number of other releases followed and the game has since broken into Hollywood with two movie releases to date with a third mooted for 2018.

If you are unfamiliar with the plot, then Tomb Raider follows the story of an English archaeologist (Lara Croft) in search of ancient treasures.

Along with numerous video games and movies, Tomb Raider can also be played as a slot machine where unsurprisingly Lara Croft is the star of the show.

Although fairly outdated now with less than modern looking graphics Tomb Raider still offers a very good payout potential and is still popular today.

An updated version Tomb Raider II was also released as a slot machine with enhanced graphics, however many still prefer the original due to better bonuses and perhaps a little nostalgia.