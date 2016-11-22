Many gamers experience back pain that can prevent them from enjoying their playing time. Rather than racking up points, they spend their time rubbing their aches and pains from prolonged sitting sessions.

Just because you have a bad back doesn’t mean you have to give up those long gaming sessions or grueling tournaments that can take hours. There are plenty of ways that you can ease or prevent back pain while you play. Here are some of the easiest things you can do to help you forget about your back and focus on the opponents in front of you.

Posture, Posture, Posture

The single most important thing you can do for your back while gaming is to have proper posture. Not only will great posture help ease any pains you may already have, it will help you be able to sit for longer, allowing you to fully enjoy your gaming time.

Sit with your back straight and your feet planted firmly on the floor. This will provide you with the proper foundation to sit for extended periods of time. Pull your shoulders back so they are about even with your hips and try not to slouch.

Buying a comfortable, professional video gaming chair will also go a long way in helping prevent aches and pains, as they are designed to give you the ergonomic support you need to play for long periods.

Exercise or Stretch Before You Play

If you expect to game for an especially long session, you should make sure to do a little exercising beforehand. This will help get your muscles ready for the long hours ahead.

Simple stretches like toe-touches for hamstrings and the overhead stretch are great starters that can get you going. The more you do the better, so you should look for a number of stretches that only take about five minutes or so.

Pushups, sit ups and other classic exercises are great for gamers as well. They are simple to do and take only a few minutes to do upwards of 60 each — once you’re good, that is! Jogging in place and jumping jacks will also help you.

Take Breaks

Sometimes, no matter how much you prepare, you will still feel twinges and tweaks that make your gaming session uncomfortable. Taking regular breaks can help.

If possible, you should at the very least stand up and walk away for a few minutes every hour. If you are playing a game you can pause, this shouldn’t be hard to do at all. If not, then you need to make sure you move around whenever you can.

Breaks will also help prevent eye strain that can lead to headaches. Staring intently at a screen for too long can not only make your eyes and head hurt, but it can hurt your game as well.

Gaming should be fun, so don’t let it take its toll on your back.

Aaron Turner works as a GP and in recent years has seen a trend in young people’s health, particularly their posture and teens and twenty year olds suffering from bad backs. He’s on a mission to fix that and writes about small improvements that can be made without giving up the device.