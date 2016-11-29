Today, LEGO Worlds was announced for PC Steam, Xbox and PlayStation. Here is the announcement trailer:

In LEGO® Worlds, players will go on an exciting journey to become a Master Builder, in an open-world made completely of LEGO®-built environments,” said Jonathan Smith, Head of Production, TT Games. “Whether customising characters, exploring in vehicles, building structures, or discovering an expansive range of items, characters and creatures throughout the worlds, there’s the freedom to create anything imaginable.

LEGO Worlds launches in February 2017, you can find out more about the game at http://www.ttgames.com/