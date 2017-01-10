Whenever a new game is launched there is always that same buzz of excitement to play it. Sometimes it takes only a few minutes to work out whether the game is going to be awesome. Sometimes it takes a few hours. But either way, you will generally know within those first few hours of play whether it will consume your life for the foreseeable future.

If you are of the Zombie Apocalypse persuasion, then you may have eagerly awaited the launch of Infestation: Survivor Stories New Z. Everyone loves a good zombie hunt but probably not as much as the guy that created a real-life zombie game.

Zombies seem to be getting a lot of attention these days, even a lot of current TV shows and films are loving a bit of Zombie action.

If you love a good zombie killing spree, you’ll probably have already chased zombies to your heart’s content in games such as Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies, State of Decay, Resident Evil, The Walking Dead and The Last of Us but how does this one compare?

Lets have a look at what a couple of reviewers think…

Playnewz.com: “Many different game-modes are available. You decide whether to scavenge for loot, or to fight other players. All from small Player vs. Player to the big Battle Royale, where the last one alive is the winner.”

Jim Sterling: “Formerly The War Z, formerly Infestation: Survivor Stories, still a load of dreary toss.”

There are not a great amount of reviews that you will come across but Steam’s review statistics interestingly shows that only 44% of the 10,074 user reviews for the game are positive.

In terms of rankings, Gamesradar.com ranks the top 5 Zombie games to play at the moment as:

1. The Last of Us

2. The Walking Dead

3. Resident Evil 4

4. Left 4 Dead 2

5. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies

So overall, Infestation New Z doesn’t appear to be receiving great reviews overall and hasn’t really established a great reputation in the gaming world, or sites like Iwantcheats.net.

One of the better points to consider is the ability to change from first-person to third-person, which doesn’t feature in a number of the other popular zombie games. Players have also lauded the fact that you can create your own clans in this game.

Like all games though, you can only ever really judge by playing the game yourself. What can bring endless enjoyment to one person can bore the socks off someone else, so give the game a whirl and make up your own mind on this one.

To conclude, if you are keen on smashing the undead into smithereens, then you’ll probably get a fair bit of satisfaction out of this game but it is unlikely that it is ever going to rank it up there with the best of the zombie apocalypse games.