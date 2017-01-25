Craps is a betting game that’s fast to learn and gets more entertaining as you go along. Here’s a quick look at how, where, and when to play this thrilling gambling game that’s taking Turkish casino players by storm.

How to Play Craps

People have been playing craps for decades now, but presently a new wave of interest has arisen. With this resurgence of interest in the game has come a new curiosity for how to play better and smarter to really win. If you want a more detailed instruction, then skip to the next paragraph. If you’re just in it for the fun and occasional win, here’s how to do it:

Learn the basic bets

Before the come out roll, place a bet

That’s it! Whatever happens next will determine whether or not you win anything, but that’s the simple version of how to play Craps

Want more? Keep reading for more details.

How to Really Play Craps

Here’s a closer look at the bets that you’ll be playing with in the game of Craps. Understanding which bets are available and what they mean will help give you an edge on your game.

Pass Line Bet: This is a bet you place in the first round of the game. 7/11 loses on a pass line bet, while 2, 3, or 12 wins. If the point is rolled, you need to redo the roll.

Don't Pass Line Bet: This bet is opposite to the one detailed above. 2/3 wins while 7/11 loses. 12 is a tie.

Come Bet: This can be placed anytime during the game. 7/11 wins, 2, 3, or 12 loses, and any other roll establishes a Come Point. Now if the point is rolled before a seven, you win.

Don't Come Bet: Again, the opposite of the one above.

These are your basic bets you’ll need to know to get ahead of the Craps table.

Turkish Casinos for Turkish Players: Playing Craps Online on Your Terms

Looking for a reliable online Turkish casino where you can play Craps and still be recognized as a member? Many casino sites do not accept Turkish players, leaving a huge number of punters thirsting for their fix of fun and entertainment. Other online casinos accept Turkish players but don’t make the experience very pleasant.

Fortunately, we’ve done some homework for you, and taken care of this problem. Here are a few online casinos that cater specifically to the Turkish punting crowd. You’ll get benefits like Turkish payment methods, customer service reps that speak Turkish, and a website that is fully optimized and written in your language. All these little details add up to an enjoyable gaming experience that Turkish gamblers just won’t find anywhere else. Have fun!

Now that the secret is out, you’ll probably want to jump right into this exciting betting challenge. Follow the links to play at an outstanding Turkish casino, and watch how fast Craps becomes your new favourite pastime!