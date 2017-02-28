Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of those rare games that manages to consistently make headlines even more than 3 years after release. It has somehow remained popular even though most AAA titles would have succumbed to oblivion at this point in their lifecycles.

That said, one aspect of GTA 5 does seem to be taking the passage of time hard, and that’s the story mode. However, those of you who played through it years ago and never looked back are sitting on hours of entertaining game-time that has not yet been exploited thanks to the cheat codes built into the game by Rockstar’s developers.

Cheats in GTA 5’s single player are designed to be more than simply ways of gaining an advantage over the NPCs in a sticky situation. In fact, cheats are best used when not in a mission, preferably after you’ve maxed out all the actual content in the game. See, beyond the standard list of make-this-game-easy cheats like invincibility, weapons and an instant ammo refill, there are a handful of cheats that are used instead as gameplay mechanic delivery devices.

Many players who finish all the story missions believe that’s all there is to see in GTA 5 and the game’s continued sales seem to be driven mostly by Online. People who bought the whopping 75 million copies of the game that have been sold seem to be the kind who play primarily, or solely, for the multiplayer. This is backed up by the immense amount of money that microtransactions bring in, and the fact that while Online is getting a steady stream of new content, the story mode hasn’t gotten any DLC at all (which doesn’t help the case of offline players either).

As for the cheats themselves, there are plenty to choose from, and the best thing is that they can be combined in any way you want. Just remember to keep in mind that the codes will change across platforms, so the cheats for PS4 won’t work on Xbox One.

A super-jump, fast run or fast swim cheat can be fun on its own right, but when you mix the three together and throw in explosive punches, for example, you’ve got yourself a neat superhero/villain sandbox game to faff around in. Not enough enemies spawning on their own? Up your wanted level instantly, because there’s a cheat for that too (though you could just wreck stuff and kill NPCs to be honest).

For the artistically driven among you, cheats can be used to full effect when trying to line up a perfect shot for a Snapmatic image, or maybe a Rockstar Editor fan video. The vehicle you have in mind isn’t readily available for you to steal? Spawn it. Want to position a given NPC perfectly? Activate Director Mode to use the model of said character and set them up in the desired choreography. You want a gloomy shot in rain, or a winter landscape with snow, but the unrelenting California sun just won’t stop shining? Change the weather with a cheat.

You can put a unique twist on highway chases too by either using a cheat that removes all traction vehicles have, causing them to slide about all over the place, or tune down the force of gravity to make crashes and stunts all the more spectacular. Combine the two and you have the perfect formula for some madness on the streets. On the other hand, if you want to recreate one of those chain-explosion videos floating about, just spawn a handful of vehicles into the middle of the road to create congestion, then activate the explosive ammo cheat. It will make it easier to trigger the explosions that will travel down the ever growing pileup.

These examples are just a few of the many possibilities granted by cheats in GTA 5. Players who brush them off are really missing out on a lot, and if you’re just looking for a mindless bit of fun in your next gameplay session as opposed to the stress of playing GTA Online, we heartily suggest that you take the plunge. All the cheats discussed in this article can be found for your system at GTA 5 Cheats.