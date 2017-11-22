Gamers tend to be the type of people who are incredibly passionate about their hobby. As such, they tend to spend a considerate amount of time in front of a computer screen. Understandably, it’s easy to forget to take proper care for your body as you’re doing so. If you’re sitting on a chair that wasn’t designed with gaming in mind, you can develop a bad posture that could lead to back problems later on down the road, which is why it’s essential to be sitting on a chair that was purposely built for a gaming audience.

Luckily, the market is flooded with gaming chairs and there are several of them to choose from. Today, we’ll briefly review the best ones your money can buy:

1. GTracing Ergonomic Gaming Chair

This chair is one of the best gaming chairs of 2017, if not the best. Its level of comfort and a low price point simply cannot be outmatched by any other chair on the market. It also has a 90-170 degree recline function and 360 swivel legs. Even though PVC is what rests on the surface, the chair feels just like it was made from real leather.

2. Vertagear Racing Series S-Line SL4000

Adjustable to your heart’s content (in fact, you can adjust it in four different directions), it’s a great choice for those who like to fine-tune things. If you’re the type of person who likes to lean back while playing and not use your feet to maintain your position, this chair has a tilt-locking feature that will help you keep it in place. Pretty cool, huh?

3. X Rocker 5171401

Now here’s something different: are you annoyed by how warm your chair sometimes gets after several hours of sitting? The makers of X Rocker feel your pain, that’s why they’ve designed a gaming chair with the ability to maintain a comfortable temperature at all times. This is possible due to the special fabric that breathes and regulates it.

4. X Rocker 51396 Pro Series Pedestal 2.1

Looks like a throne that will make you feel like a king. Still, good looks aren’t the only thing this chair has going for it. The makers went for an ideal combination of comfort and efficiency, and enhanced it with built-in stereos, wireless-transmitters, etc. Just be careful you don’t get too comfortable in it and fall asleep during the loading times!

5. Akracing AK-7018

Coming with a tilt-locking feature, adjustable recliner and height, it’s a perfect fit for those who like adjustability and comfort. Also, it looks downright incredible.

6. OpenWheeler Advanced Racing Seat

In case you’re looking for the most realistic driving experience possible, having a racing wheel and some pedals is a great start, but it’s by no means complete without also having a racing seat. Everyone who has had the chance to try it out can testify: this chair is every racing game enthusiast’s dream.

7. Merax Executive Racing Style Chair

The great thing about this chair is that you will always feel comfortable, even after the whole day of gaming. It’s optimized for comfort, functionality, and posture. Simply put, it just works.

Conclusion

No matter which one of these chairs you pick, a whole new world of gaming enjoyment is about to open up. Have you already made your decision?