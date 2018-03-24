Buying a present for a child can be very stressful. You want their eyes to light up when they see it instead of looking down in disinterest. If you have no idea what to get and are starting to get worried then check out the recommendations below. These gift ideas are not only fun but can also help kids develop a range of skills.

Go Kart

If you want to give your kids the opportunity to take up a new hobby then how about investing in a go-kart. You will find that there is a variety of karts for different ages groups, from a motorless pedal car all the way up to a kids dune buggy.

Now go-karts aren’t just designed for kids. There are many models designed for adults as well, which allows both parent and child to potentially bond over the same hobby. If this is something you are planning, you will need to consider your budget carefully. You should also read reviews of different models to determine which ones are sturdy and unlikely to require regular repairs.

2. Trampoline

If you have ever wanted to get your kids away from the TV, tablets, and phones, then a trampoline is the way to do it. In fact, a trampoline can potentially keep children occupied for hours, and even the adults as well. They are also good for fitness and can help children develop dexterity and coordination. While trampolines can be costly to purchase, they can last for years with minimal wear and tear.

3. Remote Controlled Aircraft

A remote control plane is an exciting gift for children as long as you have access to a wide-open space. If you don’t have enough space, then consider a remote-controlled helicopter, as these can even fly indoors. Just make sure you show your child how to fly and look after the aircraft properly. Inexperienced pilots can easily crash and damage the plane or helicopter.

4. Musical Instrument

Purchasing an instrument is a good way to get your child developing a skill that might become a lifelong passion. Of course, it’s hard to narrow down exactly which instrument a child may be interested in practicing. Although an instrument may have to be discussed beforehand, it will still be a good present. Being able to play an instrument is a skill that can have multiple benefits.

5. Gaming Console

Chances are your kids are begging you for one anyway, so consider getting them the latest gaming console. While you may be worried about your child spending long periods of time indoors, you should remember that life is about balance. Limited time can be spent on a game console if fitted into a routine, which you can implement. Simply make sure they balance their indoor activities with outdoor activities.

Conclusion

You should fully consider each gift choice as well as your budget before committing to one. Hopefully, the choice you do settle on has enough “WOW” factor to impress your child.