Without a doubt one of the biggest video game franchises on the planet, Rockstar’s Grand Theft auto started as an easy to play top down action game, and eventually evolved into the multi-billion dollar franchise we know and love today. This snazzy piece put together by the team over at Paddy Power gambling games online gives you a step by step run down of where the game began, how it’s moved forward and where it’s landed today, with a few little additional milestones along the way.

Let us know if you liked it, and don’t forget to share it with your friends!