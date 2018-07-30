Although perhaps the main reason why most people play video games and online games are the game itself, there are other aspects of gaming that add to the fun. Here are some of the best ways to enjoy those different aspects when it comes to playing video games.

Use Your Skills

Even if you don’t realize it, you’ll have been learning a variety of different skills when you’re playing your games. From dexterity to decision making, these are useful skills that can be employed in real life situations too. You might want to use them at work, or perhaps in your downtime playing puzzle games, or working out how to fix something around the house. Whatever it is, if you have picked up the skills you need from your gaming life, it will make your other life a lot smoother, and you’ll get a lot more done.

Create The Games

Another different aspect of gaming is the fact that, once you feel confident, you can create the games yourself, or at least a part of it. You can make Minecraft Java edition seeds, for example, that other gamers can download and enjoy. Or you can study to become a video game designer. You might even write some fanfiction that involves your favorite game and characters from it. It’s a great way of being creative and letting your brain work in a different way.

Make Friends

Apart from playing the games, which is clearly a lot of fun, you can also make friends through gaming. It’s fun to step away from the consoles and screens for a while and meet up with them in real life, if possible. You could chat over a video call or on the phone if you prefer. Having friends is important, and since you’ll already have a lot in common through your love of gaming, it shouldn’t be hard to find someone, or a group of people, to hang out with. You might even attend conventions with them, or enjoy some gaming time together. As long as you’re having fun, it doesn’t matter what you are doing.

Learn About Failure

It’s inevitable that you will fail when playing a video game; that’s why characters are given more than one life. The important part is not the failure itself, but what you learn from it. Failure can happen to anyone at any time, and knowing how to deal with it and not to let it affect you too much is important. That way you can pick yourself up and get on with your life, your work, or whatever it was that the failure occurred in. You can learn a lot from failure in a video game, and that can be applied to your real life to good effect.

Reduced Stress

In our busy lives, stress can be a problem. When we are stressed we don’t sleep well, we don’t eat properly, and we worry about everything, so we don’t enjoy the moment. It also makes us less productive in general, and it can be extremely bad for our health. Taking the time to enjoy a video game is a way to reduce that stress and re-set our bodies, helping us to re-evaluate our situation.