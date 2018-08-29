School is about to resume as the long, hot days of summer are coming to an end. It’s time to ramp up on the back-to-school gadgets once again as you bid adieu to the long gaming sessions on the couch. But then again, who are we kidding? We know all too well that school may make a big dent in your gaming hours, but it won’t ever be able to completely eliminate gaming from your life, especially with the following five awesome titles hitting consoles and PCs in fall 2018!

Spider-Man

This PS4 exclusive is going to give PC elitists and Xbox gamers a reason to be jealous because it looks like an instant classic, just waiting for its release on September 7. People are of the opinion that Spider-man will finally fill that Arkham-sized hole in all our hearts. Set in the MCU universe, Spider-man could very well be the best superhero game released till date.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Back in 2013, nobody knew that the reboot of the classic Tomb Raider series would become such a hit, but it did, and unlike most of the other games, the sequels just keep getting better in every possible way. If you have played any of the first two games, you know what a visual treat they were, but things are going to look even better than before, especially if you plan to build a PC with NVIDIA’s latest RTX graphics cards soon. Both the prequels were awesome, but Shadow of the Tomb Raider is expected to raise the scale even higher for action/exploration games in general.

Mega Man 11

The Nintendo Switch is the perfect auxiliary console that needs to be in the backpack of every gamer out there, irrespective of their primary mode of gaming because there’s just nothing like it. While Mega Man 11 is not going to be a Switch exclusive, we are thrilled at the prospect of playing this long-awaited sequel on the go. Cell-shaded graphics in place of the pixel art style looks absolutely gorgeous and the 2D-platforming seems to be at par with expectations.

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

If you are all set to be busy with Spider-man in September, make some room in your schedule for Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey in October. If Origins was a sign of things to come, Odyssey is going to be an absolute beast of an RPG game. Then again, Ubisoft is infamous for making messy, greedy moves, so let’s keep our fingers crossed for this one to live up to the expectations.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar Games angered a lot of fans by delaying the eagerly-awaited sequel, but there’s no doubt that it makes more sense to release a polished game later, than to release a broken, buggy game in time. Red Dead Redemption 2 looks phenomenal and is probably going to be the biggest console seller in 2018 when the game finally comes out in October.

Honorable mentions that you probably won’t have enough time to play this fall include IO Interactive’s Hitman 2 in November, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Just Cause 4 in early December. As you can see, the list here is so good that it is almost unfair for the budget strapped among us to be honest!