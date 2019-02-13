Free Ubisoft Game w/Division 2 Preorder (PC) | NEWS

This offer is available for players who preorder any PC digital edition of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Standard, Gold or Ultimate Edition)*, from the Ubisoft Store or any other Ubisoft distribution partner. Players who have already preordered their PC digital copy are also eligible to claim this offer.
As for your free game, you can choose from a selection of Far Cry Primal, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, or Watch Dogs 2. While all of these were quite enjoyable, I have to favor Watch Dogs 2 for the sheer amount of content and the incredibly wonderful gameplay it offers.0