Free Ubisoft Game w/Division 2 Preorder (PC) | NEWS

Name : Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Developer : Massive Entertainment

Publisher : Ubisoft

Platform(s) : PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Genre : Action role-playing, survival, third person shooter

Release Date : March 15, 2019

Price : $59.99 (USD), $79.99 (CAD)

Homepage : tomclancy-thedivision.ubisoft.com/game/en-ca/home

Read more about Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Massive Entertainment: Ubisoft: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One: Action role-playing, survival, third person shooter: March 15, 2019: $59.99 (USD), $79.99 (CAD)Read more about Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Today, Ubisoft announced that PC users will score themselves a free Ubisoft title if they preorder their copy of The Division 2 from either the www.epicgames.com/store or via https://store.ubi.com. Already preordered? Not a problem!

This offer is available for players who preorder any PC digital edition of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Standard, Gold or Ultimate Edition)*, from the Ubisoft Store or any other Ubisoft distribution partner. Players who have already preordered their PC digital copy are also eligible to claim this offer.

As for your free game, you can choose from a selection of Far Cry Primal, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, or Watch Dogs 2. While all of these were quite enjoyable, I have to favor Watch Dogs 2 for the sheer amount of content and the incredibly wonderful gameplay it offers.

0