Name : The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Developer : Nintendo Publisher : Nintendo Platform(s) : Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Wii U Genre : Adventure Release Date : March 3, 2017 Price : $59.99 (USD), $79.99 (CDN)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launches March 3rd, simultaneously on both the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Wii U. To celebrate, Nintendo has released a brand new (and rather lengthy) trailer showcasing a pretty good portion of the game.
You’ll see some of the races of people and creatures, as well as some new areas, combat and abilities, and a level of beauty that we haven’t seen in a Zelda title to date. It looks stunning, and we seriously can’t wait until its release!