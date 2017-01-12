Name : The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Developer : Nintendo

Publisher : Nintendo

Platform(s) : Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Wii U

Genre : Adventure

Release Date : March 3, 2017

Price : $59.99 (USD), $79.99 (CDN)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launches March 3rd, simultaneously on both the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Wii U. To celebrate, Nintendo has released a brand new (and rather lengthy) trailer showcasing a pretty good portion of the game.

You’ll see some of the races of people and creatures, as well as some new areas, combat and abilities, and a level of beauty that we haven’t seen in a Zelda title to date. It looks stunning, and we seriously can’t wait until its release!