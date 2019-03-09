Sekiro Trophy List Revealed | NEWS

Name : Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Developer : FromSoftware

Publisher : Activision

Platform(s) : Playstation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC

Genre : Action-adventure

Release Date : March 22, 2019

Price : $59.99 (USD)

Homepage : www.sekirothegame.com/ca/en/

Just under two weeks now until you can get your hands on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. There shouldn’t any real spoilers here but you might get an idea of what you can do in the game by checking out the trophy list for the upcoming adventure title.

All trophies have been unlocked.

Man Without Equal

Defeated all bosses

Ashina Traveler

Traveled to all areas of the game

Master of the Prosthetic

Upgraded all Prosthetic Tools to their limit

Height of Technique

Acquired all skills

All Prosthetic Tools

Acquired all Prosthetic Tools

All Ninjutsu Techniques

Acquired all Ninjutsu Techniques

Peak Physical Strength

Upgraded Vitality and Posture to their limit

Ultimate Healing Gourd

Fully upgraded the “Healing Gourd”

Immortal Severance

Attained the “Immortal Severance” ending

Purification

Attained the “Purification” ending

Dragon’s Homecoming

Attained the “Return” ending

Shura

Attained the “Shura” ending

Sword Saint, Isshin Ashina

Defeated “Sword Saint Isshin Ashina”

Master of the Arts

Grasped the inner mysteries of any combat style

Lazuline Upgrade

Used Lapis Lazuli to upgrade any tool to its limit

Revered Blade

Received the “Kusabimaru” from Kuro

Shinobi Prosthetic

Acquired the Shinobi Prosthetic

Memorial Mob

Encountered the Memorial Mob

Resurrection

Returned from the dead using “Resurrection” for the first time

Gyoubu Masataka Oniwa

Defeated “Gyoubu Masataka Oniwa”

The Phantom Lady Butterfly

Defeated "Lady Butterfly"

Genichiro Ashina

Defeated “Genichiro Ashina”

Guardian Ape

Defeated the “Guardian Ape”

Guardian Ape Immortality Severed

Used the Mortal Blade to sever the Guardian Ape’s undying

Folding Screen Monkeys

Caught the Folding Screen Monkeys

Great Shinobi – Owl

Defeated “Great Shinobi – Owl”

Father Surpassed

Defeated “Great Shinobi – Owl” at the Hirata Estate

Corrupted Monk

Defeated the “Corrupted Monk”

Gracious Gift of Tears

Defeated the "Divine Dragon" and obtained the "Divine Dragon's Tears"

Isshin Ashina

Defeated “Isshin Ashina”

Demon of Hatred

Defeated the “Demon of Hatred”

Great Serpent

Defeated the “Great Serpent”.

Great Colored Car

Defeated the “Great Colored Carp”.

