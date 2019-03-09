Sekiro Trophy List Revealed | NEWS

All trophies have been unlocked.
Man Without Equal
Defeated all bosses
Ashina Traveler
Traveled to all areas of the game
Master of the Prosthetic
Upgraded all Prosthetic Tools to their limit
Height of Technique
Acquired all skills
All Prosthetic Tools
Acquired all Prosthetic Tools
Peak Physical Strength
Upgraded Vitality and Posture to their limit
Ultimate Healing Gourd
Fully upgraded the “Healing Gourd”
Immortal Severance
Attained the “Immortal Severance” ending
Purification
Attained the “Purification” ending
Dragon’s Homecoming
Attained the “Return” ending
Shura
Attained the “Shura” ending
Sword Saint, Isshin Ashina
Defeated “Sword Saint Isshin Ashina”
Lazuline Upgrade
Used Lapis Lazuli to upgrade any tool to its limit
Revered Blade
Received the “Kusabimaru” from Kuro
Shinobi Prosthetic
Acquired the Shinobi Prosthetic
Memorial Mob
Encountered the Memorial Mob
Resurrection
Returned from the dead using “Resurrection” for the first time
Gyoubu Masataka Oniwa
Defeated “Gyoubu Masataka Oniwa”
Genichiro Ashina
Defeated “Genichiro Ashina”
Guardian Ape
Defeated the “Guardian Ape”
Guardian Ape Immortality Severed
Used the Mortal Blade to sever the Guardian Ape’s undying
Folding Screen Monkeys
Caught the Folding Screen Monkeys
Great Shinobi – Owl
Defeated “Great Shinobi – Owl”
Father Surpassed
Defeated “Great Shinobi – Owl” at the Hirata Estate
Corrupted Monk
Defeated the “Corrupted Monk”
Isshin Ashina
Defeated “Isshin Ashina”
Demon of Hatred
Defeated the “Demon of Hatred”
Great Serpent
Defeated the “Great Serpent”.
Great Colored Car
Defeated the “Great Colored Carp”.