Name : Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Developer : Nintendo

Publisher : Nintendo

Platform(s) : Nintendo Switch

Genre : Racing

Release Date : April 28, 2017

Price : $59.99 (USD), $79.99 (CDN)

Mario Kart 8 has had a great run so far, and it’s not over. The hit kart racing title is on its way to the Nintendo Switch under the banner of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and it’ll feature all maps from the Wii U version, including DLC, and more new content on top. This new version definitely sounds like the definitive version, and we expect there’ll also be some DLC headed its way eventually.