Name : Splatoon 2

Developer : Nintendo EAD Group No. 2

Publisher : Nintendo

Genre : Third-person Multiplayer Shooter

Release Date : Summer 2017

Price : $59.99 (USD), $79.99 (CDN)

Nintendo Switch is bringing another big hitter to the table later this year with the release of Splatoon 2. The first game was a huge hit and built up a pretty massive fanbase. Paint splattering multiplayer fun will return with all new maps, characters and more this summer.