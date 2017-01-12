Name : Super Mario Odyssey

Developer : Nintendo

Publisher : Nintendo

Platform(s) : Nintendo Switch

Genre : Platformer

Release Date : TBA 2017

Price : $59.99 (USD), $79.99 (CDN)

Super Mario is making his return on the Nintendo Switch. Last year, with the release of Mario Mario, it was said they wanted to make a change with Mario. In this new trailer, Mario looks to enter the digital “real” world for the first-time, but there’s also some more normal looking worlds showcased as well. Mario will likely have a new ability or two as well. We can’t wait to see more, and find out what we’re getting into with Super Mario Odyssey!