Name : Ultra Street Fighter II - The Final Challengers

Developer : Capcom

Publisher : Capcom

Platform(s) : Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Australia

Genre : Fighting

Release Date : May 26, 2017

Price : $49.99 (CDN), $39.99 (USD)

Ultra Street Fighter II is finally available on the Nintendo Switch, and returning for the first time since 1996 is Evil Ryu! In addition to this new character, Violent Ken is also making his debut appearance in the Street Fighter franchise.