Name : Ultra Street Fighter II - The Final Challengers Developer : Capcom Publisher : Capcom Platform(s) : Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Australia Genre : Fighting Release Date : May 26, 2017 Price : $49.99 (CDN), $39.99 (USD) Read more about Ultra Street Fighter II - The Final Challengers
Ultra Street Fighter II is finally available on the Nintendo Switch, and returning for the first time since 1996 is Evil Ryu! In addition to this new character, Violent Ken is also making his debut appearance in the Street Fighter franchise.