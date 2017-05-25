Name : Ultra Street Fighter II - The Final Challengers
Developer : Capcom
Publisher : Capcom
Platform(s) : Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Australia
Genre : Fighting
Release Date : May 26, 2017
Price : $49.99 (CDN), $39.99 (USD)
Boxart

Ultra Street Fighter II is finally available on the Nintendo Switch, and returning for the first time since 1996 is Evil Ryu!  In addition to this new character, Violent Ken is also making his debut appearance in the Street Fighter franchise.

 