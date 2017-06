Name : Fire Emblem Warriors

Developer : Intelligent Systems, Omega Force, Team Ninja

Publisher : Nintendo, Koei Tecmo

Platform(s) : Nintendo Switch, New Nintendo 2DS/3DS

Genre : Strategy

Release Date : Fall 2017

Price : TBA

Read more about Fire Emblem Warriors: Intelligent Systems, Omega Force, Team Ninja: Nintendo, Koei Tecmo: Nintendo Switch, New Nintendo 2DS/3DS: Strategy: Fall 2017: TBARead more about Fire Emblem Warriors

Fire Emblem Warriors is headed to both the Nintendo Switch and the new 3DS/2DS later this year. Check out the E3 trailer below to see some of the character that you’ll be joining once again.