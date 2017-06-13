Name : The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Developer : Nintendo

Publisher : Nintendo

Platform(s) : Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Wii U

Genre : Adventure

Release Date : March 3, 2017

Price : $59.99 (USD), $79.99 (CDN)

The first expansion launches June 30, 2017 and will be titled The Master Trials. Following that, The Champions’ Ballad will launch something during the 2017 Holiday season. Check out the trailer below to see some of the new areas that will be included as part of the trials. Also, new amiibos’ are on the way for each of the games’ four champions!