Name : Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Developer : Monolith Soft

Publisher : Nintendo

Platform(s) : Nintendo Switch

Genre : RPG

Release Date : TBA 2017

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is heading to the Switch, allegedly this year. If you haven’t finished the first game, you might want to dust off your Wii U and get on top of that. Check out the full E3 trailer below.