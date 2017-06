Name : Yoshi

Developer : Nintendo EAD

Publisher : Nintendo

Platform(s) : Nintendo Switch

Genre : Platformer, Adventure

Release Date : TBA 2018

Price : $79.99 (CAD), $59.99 (USD)

Nintendo showed off a pretty neat trailer for an upcoming Yoshi title on the Switch. It looks like a mix of Wooly World, Tearaway and Super Mario 3D Worlds. Like Wooly World, you can play it as a single player adventure or have a friend join the fun.