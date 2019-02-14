Link’s Awakening REMAKE! | NEWS | Nintendo Switch

Menu

Name : The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Developer : Nintendo
Publisher : Nintendo
Platform(s) : Nintendo Switch
Genre : Action-Adventure
Release Date : TBA 2019
Nintendo hosted their Nintendo Direct earlier and made some pretty big announcements, and I think this is one of the more exciting ones. The GameBoy hit title, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, is headed to Nintendo Switch this year.

Fully remade from the ground up, sporting the classic but modern soundtrack, Link’s Awakening will be headed to Nintendo Switch consoles sometime during the summer of 2019 according to Nintendo. Check out this spiffy trailer to see it in action.

 

