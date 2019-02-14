Link’s Awakening REMAKE! | NEWS | Nintendo Switch

Fully remade from the ground up, sporting the classic but modern soundtrack, Link’s Awakening will be headed to Nintendo Switch consoles sometime during the summer of 2019 according to Nintendo. Check out this spiffy trailer to see it in action.
