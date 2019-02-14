Menu

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Coming to Switch | NEWS | Nintendo Switch

Featured News Nintendo
0 0 126

Name : Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition
Developer : Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Publisher : Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Platform(s) : Nintendo Switch
Genre : RPG
Release Date : Fall 2019
Price : $59.99 (USD), $79.99 (CAD)
Read more about Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition
Boxart

It’s almost time for Dragon Quest XI to return home to Nintendo. This fall, the definitive version of DQXI, entitled Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age, is coming to Nintendo Switch. But that’s not all…

This around the game will include options for the original music, or fully orchestrated battle music, and the option to switch between the new visuals, or its 16-bit counterpart if you prefer that classic feeling.  Of course, you can also switch between Japanese and English voiceovers as well. This is truly going to be the version of the game you want to own. Stay tuned for more information.

0

Related Articles

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Endgame Trailer

Feb 21, 2019 1 109

Degrees of Separation Now Available | NEWS

Feb 15, 2019 1 105

Recent Posts

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Endgame Trailer

February 21, 2019, No Comments on Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Endgame Trailer

This isn’t the end agents. The fight for our city…has only just begun.  Watch the Endgame trailer for Tom…

Degrees of Separation Now Available…

A new puzzle game announced a few months ago…

Feb 15, 2019 1 105

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night…

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is coming to all…

Feb 14, 2019 0 121
3602
Read More

Social Media