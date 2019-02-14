Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Coming to Switch | NEWS | Nintendo Switch

Name : Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition

Developer : Square Enix Co., Ltd.

Publisher : Square Enix Co., Ltd.

Platform(s) : Nintendo Switch

Genre : RPG

Release Date : Fall 2019

Price : $59.99 (USD), $79.99 (CAD)

It’s almost time for Dragon Quest XI to return home to Nintendo. This fall, the definitive version of DQXI, entitled Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age, is coming to Nintendo Switch. But that’s not all…

This around the game will include options for the original music, or fully orchestrated battle music, and the option to switch between the new visuals, or its 16-bit counterpart if you prefer that classic feeling. Of course, you can also switch between Japanese and English voiceovers as well. This is truly going to be the version of the game you want to own. Stay tuned for more information.

