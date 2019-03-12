Alexa, Activate Division Agents | NEWS

Do you own an Amazon Alexa-enabled device at home? If so, you can use it tomorrow with Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and discover the SHD Network via the Alexa app. Just say “Alexa, open The Division Network”. This Skill allows fans to access audio logs from an agent on the ground, piecing together what is happening in D.C. in the events leading up to the game. With the final audio logs added today, The Division Network is available for download on the Alexa app on smartphones, tablets or through an Alexa-enabled device.
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 releases worldwide on March 15, 2019, on the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Windows PC.
What can I say? I’m a pretty simple guy who likes gaming, and in my spare time do a lot of cooking and various other activities. You can add me on XBL, PSN, and Steam all with ‘navcomm81’ as the username, but I tend to spend more time with a solid single player experience so you’re basically wasting a slot on your friends list. J