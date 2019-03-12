Alexa, Activate Division Agents | NEWS

Name : Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Developer : Massive Entertainment

Publisher : Ubisoft

Platform(s) : PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Genre : Action role-playing, survival, third person shooter

Release Date : March 15, 2019

Price : $59.99 (USD), $79.99 (CAD)

Homepage : tomclancy-thedivision.ubisoft.com/game/en-ca/home

Do you own an Amazon Alexa-enabled device at home? If so, you can use it tomorrow with Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and discover the SHD Network via the Alexa app. Just say “Alexa, open The Division Network”. This Skill allows fans to access audio logs from an agent on the ground, piecing together what is happening in D.C. in the events leading up to the game. With the final audio logs added today, The Division Network is available for download on the Alexa app on smartphones, tablets or through an Alexa-enabled device.