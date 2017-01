Name : Sonic Mania

Developer : Headcannon, PagodaWest Games

Publisher : SEGA

Platform(s) : Nintendo Switch

Genre : Platformer

Release Date : TBA 2017

Price : TBA

Sonic is returning to his roots, along with good friends Tails and Knuckles, with the upcoming release of Sonic Mania. Re-imagined classic levels, new zones, and a new drop-dash game mechnic aim to reclaim the love of Sonic fans worldwide later this year.