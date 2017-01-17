Watch Dogs 2 Gets Demo | PlayStation 4/Xbox One
Watch Dogs 2 is sort of like Assassin’s Creed 2 for me. The first game is mediocre at best, but features some good idea – though complex and confusing controls, and sometimes repetitive actions are required… so it brings the game down. In each sequel though, they drastically improved everything, streamlined it well, and made it extremely enjoyable to play. If you’ve been on the fence about Watch Dogs 2, I highly suggest you try out this newly released demo (which arrives January 24th if you’re looking for the Xbox One version) and see how you like it. Give it a chance, I think you’ll be surprised.