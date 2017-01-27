Zen Pinball Bringing STAR WARS: Rogue One to the Table | NEWS
The Star Wars Pinball: Rogue One table features 10 story-related game modes, each one with its own set of playfield toys and goals. You must avoid stormtrooper detection in stealth missions, hold your own in firefights and combat missions, evade the footsteps of an AT-ACT walker, navigate the U-wing to shoot down TIE strikers as the ship’s gunner, and face off against Director Krennic and his Death Troopers in a white-knuckle multiball mode.
Rebellions are built on hope – and the only hope the galaxy has lies at the feet of a rogue band of rebel fighters that is prepared for a daring mission. Welcome to Rogue One!
Join the battle on January 31st on consoles and February 2nd on mobile!