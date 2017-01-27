Name : Zen Pinball

Developer : Zen Studios

Publisher : Zen Studios

Platform(s) : PSN, 3DS

Genre : Pinball

Price : May 14, 2009 (PSN), TBA (3DS)

Homepage : www.zenpinball.com/

In Star Wars Pinball: Rogue One, players are tasked with a special mission of the utmost importance. The Empire has begun testing a major weapon, and the Rebel Alliance needs to find out how to destroy it. As part of a small band of Rebels, you must infiltrate the Empire and steal the plans for the Death Star and restore hope to a hopeless galaxy.

The Star Wars Pinball: Rogue One table features 10 story-related game modes, each one with its own set of playfield toys and goals. You must avoid stormtrooper detection in stealth missions, hold your own in firefights and combat missions, evade the footsteps of an AT-ACT walker, navigate the U-wing to shoot down TIE strikers as the ship’s gunner, and face off against Director Krennic and his Death Troopers in a white-knuckle multiball mode.

Rebellions are built on hope – and the only hope the galaxy has lies at the feet of a rogue band of rebel fighters that is prepared for a daring mission. Welcome to Rogue One!

Join the battle on January 31st on consoles and February 2nd on mobile!