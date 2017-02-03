Name : For Honor

Developer : Ubisoft Montreal

Publisher : Ubisoft

Platform(s) : PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Genre : Fighting

Release Date : February 14, 2017

Price : $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)

Homepage : forhonor.ubisoft.com/game/en-CA/home/index.aspx

It’s a little under two weeks until the release of For Honor, but Ubisoft wants to keep us well informed. This new video details the season pass along with the developers’ plan for post-launch DLC.