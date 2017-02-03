For Honor | TRAILER | Season Pass Detailed Bryan Tremblay February 3, 2017 For Honor | TRAILER | Season Pass Detailed2017-02-16T16:15:30+00:00 Featured, News, News, News, PC, PlayStation, Xbox One No Comment Name : For HonorDeveloper : Ubisoft MontrealPublisher : UbisoftPlatform(s) : PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox OneGenre : FightingRelease Date : February 14, 2017Price : $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)Homepage : forhonor.ubisoft.com/game/en-CA/home/index.aspxRead more about For Honor It’s a little under two weeks until the release of For Honor, but Ubisoft wants to keep us well informed. This new video details the season pass along with the developers’ plan for post-launch DLC. News Bytes, PC, PlayStation, PS4, video, Xbox, Xbox One