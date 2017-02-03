Name : For Honor
Developer : Ubisoft Montreal
Publisher : Ubisoft
Platform(s) : PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Genre : Fighting
Release Date : February 14, 2017
Price : $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)
Homepage : forhonor.ubisoft.com/game/en-CA/home/index.aspx
It’s a little under two weeks until the release of For Honor, but Ubisoft wants to keep us well informed. This new video details the season pass along with the developers’ plan for post-launch DLC. 

 