For Honor | TRAILER | Launching February 14th Bryan Tremblay February 11, 2017 For Honor | TRAILER | Launching February 14th2017-02-16T16:08:09+00:00 Featured, News, News, News, PC, PlayStation, Xbox One No Comment Name : For HonorDeveloper : Ubisoft MontrealPublisher : UbisoftPlatform(s) : PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox OneGenre : FightingRelease Date : February 14, 2017Price : $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)Homepage : forhonor.ubisoft.com/game/en-CA/home/index.aspxRead more about For Honor For Honor is almost upon us. The game will feature various types of warriors across three factions, plus six gameplay modes available and across six maps available at launch. Check out the new launch trailer from Ubisoft to learn more. News Bytes, PC, PlayStation Plus, PS4, video, Xbox, Xbox One