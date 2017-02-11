Name : For Honor
Developer : Ubisoft Montreal
Publisher : Ubisoft
Platform(s) : PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Genre : Fighting
Release Date : February 14, 2017
Price : $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)
Homepage : forhonor.ubisoft.com/game/en-CA/home/index.aspx
Read more about For Honor
Boxart

For Honor is almost upon us. The game will feature various types of warriors across three factions, plus six gameplay modes available and across six maps available at launch.  Check out the new launch trailer from Ubisoft to learn more.

 