Name : For Honor

Developer : Ubisoft Montreal

Publisher : Ubisoft

Platform(s) : PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Genre : Fighting

Release Date : February 14, 2017

Price : $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)

Homepage : forhonor.ubisoft.com/game/en-CA/home/index.aspx

For Honor is almost upon us. The game will feature various types of warriors across three factions, plus six gameplay modes available and across six maps available at launch. Check out the new launch trailer from Ubisoft to learn more.