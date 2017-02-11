Name : For Honor

Developer : Ubisoft Montreal

Publisher : Ubisoft

Platform(s) : PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Genre : Fighting

Release Date : February 14, 2017

Price : $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)

Homepage : forhonor.ubisoft.com/game/en-CA/home/index.aspx

The launch trailer just arrived as well, but here’s yet another trailer that will give you some tips of game progression and customization in Ubi’s upcoming fighter, For Honor.