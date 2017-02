Name : Sniper Elite 4

Developer : Rebellion Developments

Publisher : Rebellion Developments

Platform(s) : Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Genre : Tactical Shooter

Release Date : February 14, 2017

Price : $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)

Sniper Elite 4 has finally arrived. The latest adventure from Rebellion is now available in stores as well as digitally. Check out the launch trailer to learn more about it.