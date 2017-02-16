Horizon Zero Dawn | TRAILER | 30 Seconds of Gameplay Bryan Tremblay February 16, 2017 Horizon Zero Dawn | TRAILER | 30 Seconds of Gameplay2017-02-16T22:33:58+00:00 Featured, News, PlayStation, Retail No Comment Name : Horizon Zero DawnDeveloper : Guerrilla GamesPublisher : Sony Interactive EntertainmentPlatform(s) : PlayStation 4Genre : Action RPG / AdventureRelease Date : February 28, 2017Price : $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)Homepage : www.playstation.com/en-ca/games/horizon-zero-dawn-ps4/Read more about Horizon Zero Dawn Horizon Zero Dawn is less than two weeks away, and Sony released a short teaser showcasing some gameplay for the upcoming adventure. We’ll have a full review of the title on February 20th, so stay tuned to hear our thoughts on title. News Bytes, PlayStation Plus, PS4, video