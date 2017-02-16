Name : Horizon Zero Dawn

Developer : Guerrilla Games

Publisher : Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform(s) : PlayStation 4

Genre : Action RPG / Adventure

Release Date : February 28, 2017

Price : $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)

Homepage : www.playstation.com/en-ca/games/horizon-zero-dawn-ps4/

Read more about Horizon Zero Dawn: Guerrilla Games: Sony Interactive Entertainment: PlayStation 4: Action RPG / Adventure: February 28, 2017: $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)Read more about Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn is less than two weeks away, and Sony released a short teaser showcasing some gameplay for the upcoming adventure. We’ll have a full review of the title on February 20th, so stay tuned to hear our thoughts on title.