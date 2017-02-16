Name : Horizon Zero Dawn
Developer : Guerrilla Games
Publisher : Sony Interactive Entertainment
Platform(s) : PlayStation 4
Genre : Action RPG / Adventure
Release Date : February 28, 2017
Price : $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)
Homepage : www.playstation.com/en-ca/games/horizon-zero-dawn-ps4/
Horizon Zero Dawn is less than two weeks away, and Sony released a short teaser showcasing some gameplay for the upcoming adventure. We’ll have a full review of the title on February 20th, so stay tuned to hear our thoughts on title.