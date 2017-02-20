Name : Watch Dogs 2

Developer : Ubisoft Montreal

Publisher : Ubisoft

Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Genre : Action-adventure

Release Date : November 15, 2016

Price : $59.99 (USD), $79.99 (CDN)

Watch Dogs 2 gets some new content next month with the release of Human Conditions. We’ve got the details along with a new trailer to share with you today.

In Human Conditions, biotech takes center stage as players uncover three story-driven DedSec operations set within the vibrant city of San Francisco, investigate a disturbing gang conflict in co-op* with new Elite co-op challenges and face a new enemy type with enhanced tech, the Jammer. The pack contains more than five hours of new content and challenges to enhance the overall game experience.

The three new DedSec operations introduce some of the Bay’s most outrageous scientific and technological storylines:

Automata revolves around Nudle’s new smart car, the CyruX, which uses biometric data both as a security measure and to adapt itself to the driver. But is that really all it does with a user’s personal information? DedSec sees the potential for abuse right away and sets out to expose it.

revolves around Nudle’s new smart car, the CyruX, which uses biometric data both as a security measure and to adapt itself to the driver. But is that really all it does with a user’s personal information? DedSec sees the potential for abuse right away and sets out to expose it. Bad Medicine follows the trail of a dangerous ransomware that has crippled the city’s hospitals; as Marcus and his crew dig deeper to stop this menace, they will cross paths with deadly hitman Jordi Chin and form an unlikely alliance against the Russian mafia.

follows the trail of a dangerous ransomware that has crippled the city’s hospitals; as Marcus and his crew dig deeper to stop this menace, they will cross paths with deadly hitman Jordi Chin and form an unlikely alliance against the Russian mafia. Caustic Progress unveils a strange new company called RenSense that is experimenting with dangerous nanotech on the Bay Area’s homeless. It has caught the attention of bio-hacker Lenni, who claims that their mobile clinics for the homeless hide very troubling human experiments. With her help, DedSec sets out to stop this madness.

Additionally, new Elite co-op challenges will enhance the co-op experience with advanced challenges to test players’ stealth and combat skills. Elite co-op challenges will require the completion of various objectives in multiple locations with bigger layouts and a couple of surprises to spice things up.

Players will also be confronted with a new enemy type, the Jammer, a deadly opponent carrying an anti-hacking device disabling all hacking options in a radius around him. DedSec members must carefully adapt their strategy to deal with this exceptional threat, temporarily disabling his device from afar or manually turning it off after taking the Jammer down.