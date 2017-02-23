Name : Steep

Developer : Ubisoft Annecy

Publisher : Ubisoft

Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Genre : Sports

Release Date : TBA

Price : $59.99

Read more about Steep: Ubisoft Annecy: Ubisoft: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC: Sports: TBA: $59.99Read more about Steep

A new update is available across all platforms for Steep, the massive open-world snowy adventure. New challenges, included two new branded challenges and a new Mountain Story are now available to all players.





The wild, extreme peaks of Alaska’s Mount Denali open up 21 new challenges, two branded challenges and one Mountain Story for Steep players to conquer in new terrain, including spinelines, extreme crests, massive glaciers, new urban features and miles of untouched wild nature. Two additional invitationals challenge players to raise their reputation by pushing their limits on the slopes and outdoing themselves on the leaderboards. Steep fans can continue to customize their lines and replays by donning new Alaska items and costumes. The latest Steep title updates let players focus on the fun with major enhancements made to features, including the tricks system and g-force impacts. Additionally, new camera angles and the ability to capture replay videos without the HUD gives players even more freedom to show off their best stunts with the editor mode.