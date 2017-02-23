Name : Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Developer : Ubisoft Paris

Publisher : Ubisoft

Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Genre : Tactical Shooter

Release Date : TBA 2016

Price : $59.99 USD

Homepage : ghost-recon.ubisoft.com/wildlands/en-CA/home/

Ghost Recon Wildlands releases in about two weeks, but Ubisoft has launched the open beta, effective 6AM Eastern Standard Time this morning, Thursday, February 23, 2017. If you haven’t had a chance to check it out, definitely download it and give it a try!

After the ill-received title, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier, fans were of course a little worried about the release of Wildlands. Fortunately, Wildlands seems to have changed things up, and while my initial impressions aren’t quite up to the level I was at with GRAW2 back on the X360, this game definitely has some potential. There’s a decent unlock system to upgrade skills and earn new abilities in the game. The AI seems extremely smart thus far, aiming to flank you on all sides if you’re in a position to be overun. Militia members are notably the best as they have extremely good aim and they’ll swarm in large numbers, but if you can take one hostage at gunpoint, and move back they’ll stop spawning.

We’ll have more impressions in a day or two, in the meantime – get onto your preferred platform and check it out for yourself.