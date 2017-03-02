Name : Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Developer : Ubisoft Paris

Publisher : Ubisoft

Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Genre : Tactical Shooter

Release Date : TBA 2016

Price : $59.99 USD

Homepage : ghost-recon.ubisoft.com/wildlands/en-CA/home/

Ubisoft has announced that Ghost Recon Wildlands has already seen over 6.8 million unique users across all phases of the beta, making it the most popular beta that beat all previous records for a Ubisoft beta.

I put a chunk of time into the beta myself, and while the game is definitely going to need some patches and updates to smooth things out and fix some bugs, the groundwork is there and it’s solid. Players can either go at the campaign solo with the help of your AI teammates, or you can pair with up to three other friends or random players. You’re not limited to one specific mission at any time, and the world map, split into provinces, will feature multiple points of interest – intel, badges, side and main missions, and more.

Enemy AI is pretty challenging, notably the Unidad forces (identified as purple indicators on-screen), who will have no trouble attempting to flank you from both sides, or run you down with their convoys, and even pursue you in a cross-province chopper flight, complete with weaponry. The friendly AI isn’t terrible, but of course they’re not comparable to a well-seasoned team of friends who are willing to play the game methodically.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is scheduled to launch on March 7, 2017. Be sure to play the game prior to March 31st (if you haven’t played the beta) and you’ll receive free access to the Unidad Conspiracy reward from the developers at Ubisoft.