Name : Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Developer : Ubisoft Paris

Publisher : Ubisoft

Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Genre : Tactical Shooter

Release Date : TBA 2016

Price : $59.99 USD

Homepage : ghost-recon.ubisoft.com/wildlands/en-CA/home/

Ubisoft is back with more news on the Ghost Recon Wildlands front today. We have details confirming what’s included in the season pass, along with some free updates of post-launch content, including a 4 VS 4 tactical PvP mode.

Season pass holders will get the following content:

One week early access to two major expansions: Narco Road: Players will infiltrate a gang of smugglers and take part in crazy races and challenges to earn their infamous leader’s trust and destroy them from the inside. Gamers will be able to meet new bosses and travel the wildlands in new vehicles. Fallen Ghosts: During an evacuation mission, the Ghosts’ chopper is shot down and the squad will need to adapt as they’re tracked down by an elite group of ruthless mercenaries. Players will fight a new powerful enemy, learn new skills and unlock weapons to complete their mission.

The Unidad Conspiracy missions: Players will work to break down and destabilize the alliance between Santa Blanca and Unidad in the Media Luna province.

The Peruvian Connection pack: Players will be able to play through the Peruvian Connection mission as well as receive seven gear patches

Faction themed equipment packs Rebellion Ghost Pack: Players can don an outfit inspired by the brave Katari 26 rebels. They will also unlock a unique AK-47 equipped with a bigger magazine and customized with unique engraving work. Unidad Ghost Pack: Players dominate enemies with an Unidad outfit so they can attack Unidad camps dressed just like one of them. They will also unlock a unique Unidad LMG weapon, customized with the colors of Unidad, and equipped with a red dot scope and a larger magazine. Santa Blanca Ghost Pack: With a Santa Blanca-inspired outfit, players can mimic their style without joining their ranks. This pack also unlocks the Santa Blanca golden M1911, customized with engravings and the mark of the cartel, for players to unleash chaos on the cartel.

Exclusive vehicle: Bolivian Minibus

Digital content Permanent +5% XP booster for the player Single-use short XP booster: +50% XP for the player and +25% XP for other players in the session, expires two hours from time of use.



Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is slated to release on March 7, 2017.