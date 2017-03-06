Name : Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Developer : Ubisoft Paris

Publisher : Ubisoft

Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Genre : Tactical Shooter

Release Date : TBA 2016

Price : $59.99 USD

Homepage : ghost-recon.ubisoft.com/wildlands/en-CA/home/

Read more about Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands: Ubisoft Paris: Ubisoft: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC: Tactical Shooter: TBA 2016: $59.99 USDRead more about Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Ghost Recon launches tomorrow, although some people lucked out and received their copies a day early from the Ubisoft store. For those of you still waiting, why not check out the launch trailer below?