Name : Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
Developer : Ubisoft Paris
Publisher : Ubisoft
Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Genre : Tactical Shooter
Release Date : TBA 2016
Price : $59.99 USD
Homepage : ghost-recon.ubisoft.com/wildlands/en-CA/home/
Ghost Recon launches tomorrow, although some people lucked out and received their copies a day early from the Ubisoft store. For those of you still waiting, why not check out the launch trailer below?

 