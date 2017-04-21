Winterfest Arrives in Steep, May 3rd
With the Winterfest add-on content, players will be able to jump into Steep’s stunning Alps to participate in the craziest in-game snow sports festival ever organized. Steep’s massive open world playground gets even more fun with the introduction of a new sport: the Winter Sled. In addition to this new sport, Winterfest delivers 21 wacky Winterfest challenges, more than 10 zany costumes, customization items and brand new bosses that will draw players into a breathtaking adventure and invite them to defeat fantastic new foes.