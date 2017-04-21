Name : Steep

Developer : Ubisoft Annecy

Publisher : Ubisoft

Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Genre : Sports

Release Date : TBA

Price : $59.99

Ubisoft announced that Winterfest, add-on content for Steep, will be available for season pass or gold edition owners on May 3 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Windows PC. Winterfest add-on content will also be available for purchase separately for $11.99.

With the Winterfest add-on content, players will be able to jump into Steep’s stunning Alps to participate in the craziest in-game snow sports festival ever organized. Steep’s massive open world playground gets even more fun with the introduction of a new sport: the Winter Sled. In addition to this new sport, Winterfest delivers 21 wacky Winterfest challenges, more than 10 zany costumes, customization items and brand new bosses that will draw players into a breathtaking adventure and invite them to defeat fantastic new foes.