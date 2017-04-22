Name : Super Bomberman R
Developer : Konami Digital Entertainment, HexaDrive
Publisher : Konami Digital Entertainment
Platform(s) : Nintendo Switch
Genre : Puzzle, Action
Release Date : March 3, 2017
Price : TBA
Read more about Super Bomberman R
Super Bomberman R is probably the 2nd best game available on the Nintendo Switch (Until the release of Mario Kart Deluxe, I imagine), so free DLC is a more than welcome addition to all players. In addition to the DLC listed below, the game has also been patched to run at 60FPS, at the cost of a decrease in resolution. Everything has a price, but this one is a very worthwhile price and we’re happy to see it.
New DLC for Super Bomberman R includes:
o Lagoon – features a moving floor that can be used to access a higher level
o White Cross – features a crossroad of slippery floors
o Power Zone – All players start with maximum firepower
o Speed Zone – All players start with maximum speed
o Crown
o Bomb