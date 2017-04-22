Name : Super Bomberman R

Developer : Konami Digital Entertainment, HexaDrive

Publisher : Konami Digital Entertainment

Platform(s) : Nintendo Switch

Genre : Puzzle, Action

Release Date : March 3, 2017

Price : TBA

Read more about Super Bomberman R: Konami Digital Entertainment, HexaDrive: Konami Digital Entertainment: Nintendo Switch: Puzzle, Action: March 3, 2017: TBARead more about Super Bomberman R

Super Bomberman R is probably the 2nd best game available on the Nintendo Switch (Until the release of Mario Kart Deluxe, I imagine), so free DLC is a more than welcome addition to all players. In addition to the DLC listed below, the game has also been patched to run at 60FPS, at the cost of a decrease in resolution. Everything has a price, but this one is a very worthwhile price and we’re happy to see it.

New DLC for Super Bomberman R includes:

4 New Stages

o Lagoon – features a moving floor that can be used to access a higher level

o White Cross – features a crossroad of slippery floors

o Power Zone – All players start with maximum firepower

o Speed Zone – All players start with maximum speed

2 New Accessories

o Crown

o Bomb