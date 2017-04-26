Name : Call of Duty: WWII

Developer : Sledgehammer Games

Publisher : Activision

Platform(s) : PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Genre : FPS

Release Date : November 3, 2017

Price : $79.99 (CDN), $59.99 (USD)

The reveal trailer is here… Call of Duty: WWII arrives on November 3rd, 2017. According to the trailer, it features in-game footage, although in-game cinematics VS actual gameplay tend to differ so we’ll reserve judgement for a real showing of gameplay. In the meantime, check it out… it definitely does not fail to impress on some scale.



