xy_game]Flatout 4: Total Insanity hits consoles today. Based on what we remember, it has to be better than the previous title which was widely considered a big letdown. This new entry in the series seems to bear some slight resemblance to our favorite EA racing franchise, although presented in a lower budget package.

The FlatOut 4®: Total Insanity console edition features:

Customizable Cars: Unlock 27 cars to customize and race , including tributes to fan favorites and new additions to the garage;

FlatOut 4® Total Insanity is now available for on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One console at retail locations in North and South America for $49.99.