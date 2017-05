Name : Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Developer : Vicarious Visions

Publisher : Activision

Platform(s) : PlayStation 4

Genre : Platform

Release Date : June 30, 2017

Price : $49.99 (CDN), $39.99 (USD)

Crash returns on June 30th along with his BFF, Polar. Check out the short trailer below to see some classic gameplay featuring these two friends.