Name : Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Developer : Ubisoft Paris

Publisher : Ubisoft

Platform(s) : PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Genre : Tactical Shooter

Release Date : TBA 2016

Price : $59.99 USD

Homepage : ghost-recon.ubisoft.com/wildlands/en-CA/home/

The second major expansion for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands will arrive on May 30, 2017. Players will get to enjoy some new weapons, missions, enemies, and more. A level cap increase will also be implemented with this patch.

Fallen Ghosts takes place after the fall of the Santa Blanca Cartel. With Unidad’s military force unable to maintain control over Bolivia, the country is in a state of civil war. To help restore order, the Unidad enlists cartel members, veterans, mercenaries and criminals from various nearby countries as volunteers. Together, they form a new brutal special unit: Los Extranjeros, which is ordered to track and eliminate all American agents.

In this chaotic situation, the Ghosts have one last mission: evacuate the last CIA members and American civilians remaining in the country. Shot down en route to their mission, the Ghosts find themselves in the middle of the jungle, without external support , facing deadly enemies equipped with the latest gear and technology. These dangerous elite soldiers are separated into four distinct classes:

Armored: Equipped with heavy bulletproof plates, they are especially threatening in close combat.

Equipped with heavy bulletproof plates, they are especially threatening in close combat. Elite Sniper: Geared up with an advanced movement detector, these Elite Sniper are able to notice far away targets and never miss their shot.

Geared up with an advanced movement detector, these Elite Sniper are able to notice far away targets and never miss their shot. Jammer: With a jamming antenna directly in their backpack, they are able to neutralize drones and interfere with all electronic equipment.

With a jamming antenna directly in their backpack, they are able to neutralize drones and interfere with all electronic equipment. Covert Ops: Equipped with a new prototype cloaking device that makes them almost invisible and a powerful crossbow, they give a new meaning to the word “Ghost.”

The Fallen Ghosts campaign will feature 15 new missions in which players will have to take down four new bosses located in three different regions. In the expansion, players will start with a new character at level 30 and equipped with all of the main game skills. The level cap will increase from 30 to 35, and players will be able to unlock nine new skills including physical, weapon and drones skills.

Fallen Ghosts also features six exclusive new weapons ranging from new assault rifles, sniper rifles and a crossbow that can be equipped with explosive arrows.

Finally, the more hardcore players will be pleased to know that the advanced and expert difficulties have been tweaked to offer an even higher challenge. By turning the HUD off players will get the most extreme and tactical experience possible in Ghost Recon Wildlands.